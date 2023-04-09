Players like Saweety will be made DSP when Cong govt is formed: BS Hooda

Hisar: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that players like Saweety Boora, who brought laurels to the country by winning medals in international sports, will be made DSPs when the Congress government is formed in the state.



Speaking at a function to felicitate Saweety Boora, who returned after winning a gold medal in the Women’s World Boxing Championships, Hooda lauded Saweety’s family, village and the area for showing their progressive ideology by encouraging their daughters in sports.

Hooda, who arrived as the Chief Guest at the felicitation ceremony held in the Ghiraye village, heartily congratulated Saweety Boora, her husband Deepak Hooda, the entire family and all the villagers.

Many eminent players and coaches of the country and the state had also come to participate in the felicitation ceremony. On this occasion, Hooda said that during the Congress tenure, a sports policy was formulated to encourage the youth of Haryana towards sports and to encourage sportspersons.