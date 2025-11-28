Plastic dummy found on funeral pyre in Hapur

Hapur: A bizarre incident unfolded here at Brijghat in Garhmukteshwar on Thursday afternoon when two youths arrived at the cremation ground with what they claimed was a body for last rites. They prepared the pyre and were about to begin the cremation when a man present at the site noticed something unusual.

Locals gathered around and removed the shroud, only to discover a plastic dummy instead of a human body. The revelation left people stunned, including villagers who had come for another cremation. They immediately caught hold of the two youths and alerted authorities.

“We were alerted when the body felt unusually light, and the shape looked odd. When we uncovered it, everyone was shocked to see a dummy,” said a villager who helped stop the cremation attempt.

Police reached the spot soon after and detained both men. Initial inquiries suggest the incident may be linked to a larger fraud or criminal conspiracy. Investigators are probing whether the dummy was being used to fake a death for insurance claims, help someone evade the law, or conceal evidence of a planned crime.