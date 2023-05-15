Plant saplings to keep smiles on our faces: Kapil Sharma to people

Mumbai: Famous comedian Kapil Sharma called on people to plant sapling and said, “We all will all be healthy and happy with the availability of adequate natural Oxygen. It helps us to think positively and keep our brain active.”

Sharma participated in Green India Challenge and planted a sapling along with Green India Challenge founder and BRS MP J Santosh Kumar at Dadasaheb Palke Chitrangari Film City in Goregaon in Mumbai. He said that the Green India Challenge is an impressive programme.

Sharma said he is moved by the Green India Challenge programme, launched by Santosh Kumar. “It makes me feel that we are not for ourselves, but also for others,” he said.

“My request to all who watch my show should plant a sapling. I am requesting all my fans to join Joginipalli Santosh Kumar’s endeavour towards making a Green India,” the noted comedian star said.