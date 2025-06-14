Plane crash shatters newly-married woman’s dreams of promising future

Ahmedabad: Ankita Patel was looking forward to beginning her new life in the UK with her husband, whom she had only spent 12 days with after their wedding in December last year.

Thursday’s deadly crash shattered all the dreams and hopes for a happy future Ankita carried with her on board the ill-fated London-bound Air India aircraft that killed 265 people and left behind a trail of destruction and grief-stricken families.

Ankita had been busy completing the visa process for the last six months and was all set to join her husband, Vasant (30), who runs a provision store in the UK.