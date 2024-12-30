PK Mishra recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s humility

New Delhi: PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, described former PM Manmohan Singh as an “extremely unassuming and low profile” leader. “We have lost a very distinguished leader, an eminent economist and a great human being, with the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh,” Mishra said in a statement.

Recalling his memories of Manmohan Singh when he was teaching at the Delhi School of Economics, Mishra said: “I was in my M.A., first year those days. Seeing him among the stalwart professors in that era was reassuring for a student like me, having come from Sambalpur district in Western Odisha…”

Mishra further said that Manmohan Singh had a “remarkable ability to explain complex topics in international trade in a way every student can understand, making learning easier for students”.

“Later, I had the privilege of interacting with him (Manmohan Singh) when working as Secretary to the National Disaster Management Authority and Secretary… in the Ministry of Agriculture during his tenure as Prime Minister. Whenever I met him, I found the same simplicity, sincerity and humility in his demeanour,” he added.

Condoling the former PM’s demise, Mishra said: “My heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends during these difficult times.”