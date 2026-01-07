Piyush Goyal calls for collective national effort

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the fight against malnutrition must become a collective national responsibility involving the government, corporates, communities, and individuals.

Addressing a CSR Conclave on Nutrition organised by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), he said eliminating malnutrition is critical for building a Viksit Bharat and securing India’s long-term social and economic future.

Goyal said CSR provides an opportunity to effectively connect business with social impact, especially on malnutrition. Though companies are required to spend 2 per cent of their net profits on CSR, he made it clear that this should be regarded as the minimum and not the maximum limit. CSR, he said, was more of an opportunity than a compulsion.

Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar added that CSR has transformed into a strategic tool for social transformation. He highlighted NDDB initiatives such as Gift Milk and Shishu Sanjeevani focused on aspirational districts, tribal areas, Anganwadi centres, and government schools, ensuring last-mile delivery through cooperative frameworks.

Goyal said malnutrition is a complex challenge requiring coordinated action and cited the programme as an example of inter-ministerial cooperation involving five ministries under a whole-of-govt approach.

He underlined the role of animal husbandry, fisheries, women and child development, cooperation, and Panchayati Raj institutions in ensuring nutrition, affordability, and grassroots reach.

Goyal stressed nutrition is important during pregnancy and early childhood while addressing root causes in stunting and undernutrition.

He underlined that investment in nutrition is actually an investment in the future workforce and economic growth of India.