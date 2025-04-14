Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency becomes first to be declared extreme poverty-free

Kannur: Dharmadam, the Assembly constituency represented by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has become the first in the state to be declared free of extreme poverty. The Chief Minister made the announcement on Sunday in a post on ‘X’.

“Dharmadam becomes the first Assembly Constituency in Kerala to be declared extreme poverty-free!” he posted.

He added, “With less than 1 per cent of our population in extreme poverty, we are now working towards declaring the entire state extreme poverty-free on November 1 — a milestone in our journey of inclusive development. #KeralaModel.” Vijayan had earlier stated that Kerala already has the lowest poverty rate in India, and the government was now working to eradicate extreme poverty completely.

The state aims to achieve this goal by November 1, 2025, as part of the fourth-year celebrations of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left govt.