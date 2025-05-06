Pinaka: India’s indigenous defence marvel reshapes modern warfare

New Delhi: India’s defence environment has witnessed a revolutionary change with the emergence of the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) system—a synthesis of indigenous technology and battlefield effectiveness.

Conceived by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured through an Indian defence industry network of collaboration, Pinaka has emerged as a key column in the nation’s artillery modernisation initiative.

It redefines firepower, accuracy, and strategic independence, proclaiming India’s enhanced capabilities in modern warfare.

The system was last tested at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges on March 30, 2025, proving its readiness for operations prior to another key test planned for June. These tests show the system’s growing importance in meeting the sophisticated needs of modern network-centric warfare.

One of Pinaka’s most impressive capabilities is that it can fire a salvo of 72 rockets within 44 seconds, effectively saturating enemy positions up to 60 kilometres away with almost seven tonnes of explosives. The Mk-II ER variant extends that range to 90 kilometres, with more advanced models in the works seeking to hit as far out as 120 to 200 kilometres. This ability gives India the capability to conduct both tactical and deep-strike operations with unparalleled effectiveness.

At the centre of Pinaka’s design is a dedication to accuracy. The use of GPS-assisted inertial navigation provides precise guidance, minimising collateral damage while maximising killing power. Interoperability of the system with India’s digital battlefield architecture facilitates coordination with surveillance drones, satellites, ground radars, and other reconnaissance assets. This real-time aggregation of data provides accurate data-driven engagements, enabling the Indian Army to quickly detect, track, and eliminate high-value or time-critical targets.

Pinaka’s combat advantage is further enhanced through its integration with next-generation command and control (C2) systems. Such systems facilitate real-time coordination between a broad spectrum of combat assets, enabling rocket artillery to act as part of a cohesive, adaptive strike force. The automation within Pinaka’s fire control systems enables it to dynamically rank threats, calculate optimal firing trajectories, and recalibrate solutions based on changing battlefield conditions. By coordinating with howitzers, missile batteries, and swarms of drones, the system creates a multi-layered, coordinated strike network.

Commanders have the agility to divert fire missions among scattered Pinaka batteries as threats arise, with the result being agility and robustness even in hostile terrain. The modular nature and software-centric design of the system make it possible for it to absorb future enhancements, such as AI-assisted target prioritisation and future swarming rocket capabilities.

Apart from its technical advancement, Pinaka represents India’s dedication to defence independence. With the ability to produce over 5,000 rockets every year, Indian industry players such as Tata Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro have made the system scalable for prolonged use, decreasing reliance on overseas suppliers. Export to Armenia and increasing interest from countries such as France are an indication of foreign faith in the system’s battlefield-tested dependability.

Dedicated to the mythological bow of Lord Shiva, Pinaka marries modernity with mythology, reflecting India’s determination to assert its independence by leveraging domestic prowess.