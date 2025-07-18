Pilibhit: Woman killed, two injured in tiger attacks

Pilibhit: Fresh panic gripped the Nauria region of Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on Thursday morning as tigers believed to have previously killed two farmers struck again, attacking three villagers within a span of just two hours. One woman was killed, and two others—including a teenage boy and another woman—were seriously injured in separate incidents.

The fatal attack took place in Mandaria village, where 50-year-old Trishna Devi was mauled to death by a tiger around 7 AM. She had gone to her field alone early in the morning when the tiger pounced on her and dragged her away. Her body was later found in the same field by local residents.

Just 15 minutes before Trishna’s death, another tiger attacked 15-year-old Nilesh, also from Mandaria village. Nilesh showed remarkable courage and fought off the tiger for nearly 10 minutes. He was saved only after nearby villagers rushed to the spot and raised an alarm, forcing the big cat to retreat into the sugarcane fields. Nilesh sustained injuries but is out of danger.

In a separate incident in Sahjaniya village, about six kilometres from Mandaria, another tiger attacked 50-year-old Meena Devi around 6 am while she was on her way to her field. The tiger emerged from a sugarcane patch and dragged her nearly 20 metres. However, she was rescued after local villagers made loud noises and scared the tiger away. Meena suffered a deep wound on her back and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Forest officials have confirmed the presence of at least two tigers in the area and have launched search and rescue operations. Forest Ranger R.K. Sharma said: “All possible measures are being taken. Camera traps have been installed, and teams are on the ground tracking the tigers. Villagers are advised to avoid going alone into the fields, especially in the early morning hours.”