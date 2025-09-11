Pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine suspended for 16th day in row

Jammu: Pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district remained suspended for the sixteenth consecutive day, even as weather conditions in the Jammu region have drastically improved.

The cloudburst-induced landslide at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt on August 26 killed 34 pilgrims and injured 20 others. The yatra was suspended the same day until further orders.

It is expected that the resumption of the pilgrimage will be announced either on Saturday or Sunday, as most of the repair work on the track to the cave shrine has been completed.

The yatra has remained suspended due to the decision taken by authorities in August, keeping in view the safety of pilgrims, officials said, adding the decision to resume the yatra will be taken at an appropriate time.