Pilgrim tourism circuits to be developed in Jammu region: CM

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that the government will develop pilgrim tourism circuits in Jammu to encourage pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishnodevi shrine to tour various other tourist destinations in the region. Noting that one crore pilgrims visit the Vaishnodevi shrine annually, Abdullah said if the government could divert 10 to 15 percent of these pilgrims to various destinations in the region, it would benefit the people. "As for the pilgrim tourism circuit in Jammu, we will create three, four and seven day packages. We will promote these destinations to ensure pilgrims visit all such places," Abdullah said in the assembly.

Responding to a query from BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi during the Question Hour, he said many pilgrims are unaware of the pilgrimage tourism destinations in the region. The chief minister emphasised the need to encourage pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishnodevi temple to also tour other places in the region. "It is our challenge to divert pilgrims to various destinations in the Jammu region. We have not succeeded in diverting these pilgrims to other parts of the region," he said. Abdullah stressed that Jammu has distinct destinations that need publicity, adding that efforts will be made in this direction. The department of tourism has been actively involved in developing tourism infrastructure in Jammu city to attract more tourists and has executed several projects under the State Capex Budget and Swadesh Darshan Scheme, he said.

He highlighted notable tourism-related infrastructure projects under different schemes, including the construction of musical water fountains with sound and light shows at Bagh-e-Bahu, as well as the development of tourist facilities at Bhagwati Nagar. Other projects mentioned include the development of tourist facilities at Sidhra Golf Course, construction of an amusement park near Sidhra Golf Course in Jammu, a ropeway project from Mohmaya to Bagh-e-Bahu, and various development works planned under the Capex Budget 2024-25 in Jammu. Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has actively pursued multiple initiatives to enhance Jammu's infrastructure and make it a more appealing destination for tourists, the chief minister said. He outlined major infrastructure projects planned and executed by JSCL, including heritage conservation and beautification efforts such as the restoration of iconic landmarks like Bahu Fort, Mubarak Mandi, and Raghunath Bazaar, along with temples and ghats under the Smart City initiative and other historical sites.

In terms of road and transport improvements, Abdullah spoke about the upgrade of major roads, development of pedestrian-friendly pathways, and the introduction of electric buses for eco-friendly public transport. He also highlighted the redevelopment of the Tawi riverfront with promenades, cycling tracks, and leisure spaces. Regarding historic buildings and Tawi bridges, he said plans for facade lighting are underway at Bahu Fort, Army headquarters at Mubarak Mandi, Maha Maya Temple, and all Tawi bridges. The chief Minister said the JSCL's vision aligns with making Jammu a modern, tourist-friendly, and sustainable city while preserving its cultural and historical essence.