PIL in Supreme Court wants ‘renaming commission’ for places named after ‘foreign invaders’

New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a ‘renaming commission’ to restore the “original” names of ancient historical, cultural and religious places which were “renamed” by foreign invaders.



While Mughal Garden was recently renamed Amrit Udyan, the government

did nothing to rename the roads named after invaders, the PIL said and contended that the continuation of these names is against the sovereignty and other civil rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said that alternatively the court may direct the Archaeological Survey of India to research and publish the initial names of ancient

historical and cultural religious places, which were renamed by barbaric foreign invaders to secure the Right to Information under the Constitution.