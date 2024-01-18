PIL in Allahabad HC challenges Ayodhya temple consecration

Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a ban on the upcoming consecration program of the idol of Ram Lalla in the under-construction temple in Ayodhya.

The ceremony, slated to be attended by PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, faces objections raised by Shankaracharya regarding Pran Pratistha, deemed contrary to the Sanatan tradition.

Bhola Das, a resident of Ghaziabad, is the petitioner who alleges that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is exploiting the religious event for political gains, especially in the context of the looming Lok Sabha elections. Urging an immediate hearing, Das emphasises that a religious program is scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, involving the consecration of the idol of Ramlala in the temple under construction.

The PIL raises several objections. It contends that the consecration has faced criticism from Shankaracharyas.