Pigeons have caused no harm, firecrackers contribute more to pollution: Maneka Gandhi

Mumbai: Former Union minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Saturday expressed confidence that kabutarkhanas (pigeon feeding spots) in the city will be reopened, saying that pigeons have not caused any harm, while firecrackers have contributed more to pollution. Speaking to reporters here after attending an event, Gandhi said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has constituted a committee to take a decision regarding kabutarkhanas and the report will be favourable. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had banned feeding pigeons and closed some old kabutarkhanas in the city last month, considering them to be a public health hazard. "India's foundation is about compassion; it is about living and letting others live. There is no example of anyone ever dying because of pigeons. Pigeons have caused no harm to anyone," Gandhi said.

She noted that there are 57 kabutarkhanas in Mumbai, some of which have been closed. "The chief minister has formed a committee to make a decision over it. It will take one month. Once the report is out, the kabutarkhanas will be reopened. I am confident of it," she said. "If pigeons are killed for spreading disease, firecrackers cause multifold pollution. Firecrackers did not exist during the time of Lord Ram and Sita. People would light diyas and share food. The time for firecrackers is now over. People can no longer breathe," the BJP leader said. Gandhi criticised India's approach towards tourism, saying unchecked deforestation and neglect of natural assets had diminished its appeal. "India's tourism appetite is less than that of many small countries. The more trees you cut and the more local culture you make disappear, the fewer people will come. If we respect our jungles and animals, within five years, we can do miracles," she said, pointing out that trees on nearly 21 lakh hectares of land had been cut down in the past decade.