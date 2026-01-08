‘Pidilite Industries Ltd to set up adhesives & waterproofing manufacturing facility in Punjab’

Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora on Wednesday announced that Pidilite Industries Limited, a market leader in adhesives and construction chemicals, will set up a new manufacturing facility in Punjab with a proposed investment of Rs 300 crore.

The proposed project will be located at Village Majri Faqiran and Village Sohne Majra, Sub-Tehsil Ghanaur, Rajpura, district Patiala and will be spread over approximately 31 acres of land.

Arora informed that the facility will focus on the mixing and blending of water-based adhesives and waterproofing products, with a

total proposed capacity of 2,00,000 metric tonnes per annum, comprising 1,40,000 MT of water-based adhesives and 60,000 MT of waterproofing products.

The unit will primarily cater to the domestic market, with scope for exports to neighbouring markets in the future.