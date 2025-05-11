PIB Fact-Check unveils Pakistan’s fake news propaganda during war

New Delhi: The Central government, through official fact-checks published by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), has revealed and exposed a concerted effort by Pakistan to circulate false and misleading information during the recent cross-border skirmish. The expose comes in the wake of a string of misleading narratives propagated by Pakistan using social media and state-sponsored platforms, purporting to distort facts on the ground. PIB’s Fact Check department identified several videos, images, and statements spread by Pakistani sources that were later found to be fake, manipulated, or taken out of context. Some of these images were linked to unrelated events or past conflicts, misrepresented as recent Indian military operations or defeats. One of such viral videos, which claimed to depict an Indian missile failure, was found to be old footage of a foreign training exercise.

Another Indian casualty claim was negated by confirmed reports and on-ground verification. Authorities established that these false reports were part of a systematic campaign to influence public opinion and create unrest. An Indian govet spokesperson said, “These lies, driven forcefully by Pakistan-based handles, are part of an orchestrated propaganda effort. But each of the big claims has been fact-checked and refuted with evidence.” In spite of the war of disinformation, diplomatic channels continued to function. After back-channel talks and official negotiations between Indian and Pakistani representatives, a ceasefire deal was finalised. The ceasefire, which began late Tuesday night, is a big de-escalation after days of heightened tensions on the border. The Indian govt placed a strong focus on truth and transparency when dealing with conflict and encouraged people and media outlets alike to use authenticated sources. The PIB remains vigilant and exposes false information, sending the message that disinformation, particularly in delicate geopolitical scenarios, poses a significant risk to peace and security.