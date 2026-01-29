Phone tapping case: KCR served notice to appear before SIT

Hyderabad: A SIT of the Telangana police probing allegations of phone tapping during the previous BRS regime on Thursday issued a notice to the party chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to appear for examination, sources said. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) asked KCR, as Rao is addressed, to appear before it here on January 30. In its notice, the SIT told Rao that since he is aged above 65 years, and as per the provisions of section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he may either come to the Jubilee Hills Police station or inform a place convenient to him in Hyderabad for the examination. Earlier, BRS Working President and KCR's son, K T Rama Rao and senior party MLA T Harish Rao appeared before the SIT on January 23 and January 20 respectively, in connection with the case.

This apart, some other BRS leaders were among those who were recently summoned and questioned by the SIT. The case relates to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving politicians, businessmen, journalists, members of the judiciary and eminent personalities, police had said. Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case was earlier questioned by the SIT. A suspended DSP of Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was among four police officials been arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.