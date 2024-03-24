Phone tapping case: 2 addtnl SPs arrested in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two more senior police officials have been arrested by Hyderabad Police in connection with the case of phone tapping and destroying certain computer systems and official data.

During investigation, Additional DCP Thirupathanna and Additional Superintendent of Police N Bhujanga Rao were arrested, an official release from Hyderabad police late on Saturday night said. The two police officials had earlier worked as Additional Superintendents of Police in the Special Intelligence Bureau and Intelligence Department.