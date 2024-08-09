‘Phogat to get benefits of Olympic silver medalist’

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat for making the nation proud and declared that Phogat will receive the same rewards and benefits as an Olympic silver medalist. Saini also congratulated Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for their Olympic medals.



Additionally, the Haryana Cabinet has approved significant amendments to the Pension Scheme for accredited media personnel over the age of 60. The key changes include the removal of the clause that discontinued pensions if a criminal case was registered against a media person. The condition for discontinuation of pensions due to violations of journalism ethics has also been removed. Furthermore, the restriction limiting pension benefits to one family member, as per the Parivar Pehchan Patra, has been lifted.