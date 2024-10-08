Phansidewa: Fire breaks out at tea factory

siliguri: A massive fire broke out at a private tea factory in Muraliganj, Bidhannagar, Phansidewa, on Monday evening causing substantial damage to the facility and sparking panic among nearby residents.

Two fire engines, one from Matigara and another from Islampur, along with police from the Bidhannagar investigation centre, arrived at the scene to control the situation. The situation was finally brought under control after fighting for about an hour.

The factory’s chimney and other items were damaged in the blaze. The losses were estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees, though the exact financial impact is still being evaluated. No casualties have been reported.