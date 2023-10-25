'Petrol bomb' hurled outside Raj Bhavan's main gate in Chennai

A Molotov cocktail, called ‘petrol bomb’ in local parlance, was lobbed by a man in front of the Raj Bhavan’s main gate here on Wednesday, an incident which drew the opposition’s ire over the handling of law and order by the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.There was no damage, injuries to anyone and there was no security lapse, police said, adding the man who threw the petrol bomb was immediately overpowered. He was identified as ‘Karukka’ Vinoth.