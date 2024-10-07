Petition filed in SC to transfer cases to Allahabad High Court

Lucknow: In a move similar to the Ram Mandir case, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking that a three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court hear all cases related to the Gyanvapi mosque dispute.



The Apex Court advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain shared this information at the Civil Court complex in Varanasi on Saturday, stating that a hearing on the petition is likely to take place soon. Jain said that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had submitted its survey report to the court on December 25, 2023. However, nine months later, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has not been asked to file objections to the report.

“We have been repeatedly requesting that the Masjid Committee be directed to file its objections to the ASI report so that the case can proceed. This will determine whether the ASI’s report becomes part of the court’s record, and it will help finalise the points of contention in the case,” Jain said.

He further mentioned that just like the Ram Mandir case, the actual trial of the Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura is also underway in the Allahabad HC. Given this precedent, the petition has been filed in the SC, urging that a three-judge bench of the SC conduct all hearings on it.