Personal remarks on PM backfire, secure self-goal for Opposition: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah here on Friday said personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi backfire for the Opposition and slogans about his family only secure a self-goal.

Omar Abdullah's remarks came in response to a question about RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s jibe on the prime minister for having no family.

Omar Abdullah, whose party is a member of the opposition's INDIA bloc, said such things backfire like the “Chowkidar chor hai” slogan did in the last election.

“I was never in favour of such slogans and nor they benefit us. In fact, there is an opposite effect when we use such slogans, it causes loss to us. A voter is not satisfied with these slogans, he wants to know how the issues he faces today would be addressed.

“He wants to know about employment generation, tackling agricultural distress, reactivate rural economy. He wants to hear about those things rather than whether someone has a family or not,” Abdullah told reporters.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the opposition only secures a self-goal with such slogans.

“Now, we have given him (Modi) an open goal post and he has used the opportunity to his advantage by saying that Modi belongs to those who do not have anyone. We do not have any answer to that now.

“I will only say that we should not indulge in such personal politics but raise the issues of the public. Chowkidar, Adani-Ambani, Rafale, Parivar -- these do not work,” he added.

To a question about the NC not leaving any seat in the valley for the PDP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and its impact on the INDIA bloc, Abdullah said the situation has kept the PDP out, not his party.

“The PDP came at the third number in the last Parliament elections and how is it justified that the number one or number two party will leave the claim on the seat and give it to the third number? Also, I do not see any influence of the BJP on the seat (south Kashmir-Rajouri),” he said.