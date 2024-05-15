Permission obtained from Forest dept for transplantation: Metro authorities in Calcutta HC

Kolkata: With regards to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against uprooting of trees in the Maidan area, Metro authorities on Tuesday submitted at Calcutta High Court that they have obtained permission from the Forest department for the transplantation.



The advocate representing the authorities stated: “Permission has been obtained from the Forest department for the transplantation. We have affirmed a supplementary affidavit to bring on record that we have got the permission and the work is proceeding. The matter will be taken up on Thursday.”

The matter was mentioned in the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. In an earlier order, the Bench had observed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which is implementing agency for the Joka-Esplanade Metro line, as of now cannot uproot any trees in the Maidan area, nor carry out transplantation of trees as permission from appropriate authorities are yet to be obtained.

The petitioner had moved the High Court claiming that a number of trees in the area were being uprooted for construction of the station thus affecting the city’s

ecology. “In any event, since the appropriate permissions are yet to be obtained from the appropriate authority, the question of felling of trees in the area or uprooting the trees or re-transplanting the trees in any other location does

not arise.

Therefore, taking note of the specific stand taken by RVNL in the affidavit in opposition, we observe that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited as of now, cannot uproot any tree in the Maidan area nor do any re-plantation of trees unless appropriate permission from the appropriate authorities are obtained,” the Division Bench observed.

The Division Bench suo motu impleaded the Chief Conservator of Forest, Government of West Bengal as the seventh respondent in the writ petition.