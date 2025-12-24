‘Permission denied for cricket match at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Dec 24’

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that permission has been denied to hold the Vijay Hazare trophy match at the city’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 24, a day after a government appointed committee inspected the facility in light of the June 4 stampede that killed 11 persons during the RCB’s IPL victory celebrations.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had sought permission to hold the match without allowing spectators for now.

State home minister G Parameshwara had constituted a committee to examine on giving permissions to hold cricket matches at the stadium. The committee had visited the stadium on Monday.

Matches were stopped at the Chinnaswamy stadium after the stampede outside it during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebration on June 4.

KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said that the Vijay Hazare trophy matches have been shifted to the BCCI Centre of Excellence, on the outskirts of the city, near the Kempegowda International Airport.

In a statement, he said that with this proactive approach and full compliance with the recommended measures, KSCA is confident that the necessary permissions for conducting Vijay Hazare Trophy matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be granted in the near future.

“There may be some confusion among you (media) whether there is permission to hold a cricket match or not (at Chinnaswamy stadium). There is no need for confusion. As you are aware, our committee had gone there yesterday. Based on the committee’s recommendation, permission has been rejected. So there is no match there tomorrow,” Singh told reporters.

He refused to share the details of the report, stating that he is one of the members of the committee.

The committee headed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) commissioner, consisted of the city police chief, and officials of the PWD, Fire and Health departments

and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao told reporters the committee, after detailed verification would be submitting a report to the government.

“We will submit a report to the government, based on which a decision is taken. It will be up to the government to decide what they want to do. I’m not in a position to comment on this (details of the report) now....we were asked to do a detailed verification of the facilities at the stadium, we will submit,” he said.

The Home Minister on Monday held a meeting with KSCA office-bearers, senior officials and police officers at the Vidhana Soudha, regarding holding cricket matches at the stadium. He had asked the panel to visit the facility and provide feedback regarding allowing the cricket matches.

Noting that Bengaluru City Police Commissioner had already written a letter to KSCA stating that it is necessary to follow the 17-point recommendations, Parameshwara had said the committee will review what has been complied with and inform the government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said permissions for holding matches at the stadium will be subject to KSCA complying with the safety and security requirements recommended in the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission’s report.

Regarding the request made by KSCA to hold the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the stadium without spectators, and the permission being denied for the same, the CM said, “I don’t know about it. Speak to Parameshwara. A committee of officials has been constituted by the Home Minister to look into it.”

The Justice Cunha Commission which was constituted to investigate the June 4 stampede, had reportedly concluded in its report that the “design and structure” of the stadium were “unsuitable and unsafe” for mass gatherings.

The Commission had reportedly recommended adequate gates for mass entry and exit, purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads, emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms, and sufficient parking among other things.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the in-charge of Bengaluru development, speaking to reporters in New Delhi said that he was not aware of the decision to deny permission. He said he would discuss the matter with Parameshwara.

“I don’t know. I’m in favour of holding cricket matches in Bengaluru and protecting its pride. There is no chance for any untoward incidents to happen in the future. The matches should be allowed by laying down necessary conditions... I will discuss, we have given Home Minister the responsibility.”

Stating that KSCA understands that the decision on permission is linked to the implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Cunha Committee, its spokesperson said, “it has come to the attention of the present administration which assumed office on December 8 that earlier communications from the Police Department since August 2025, concerning implementation of the Cunha Committee recommendations, did not receive the desired level of follow-up from the previous Managing Committee.”