Period was ‘very difficult’ for country, says Kharge on 100 days of Modi 3.0

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarkun Kharge on Wednesday termed the BJP-led NDA coalition government as a “thugbandhan” and claimed its first 100 days in office had been “very difficult” for the country.



Kharge attacked the government with a rhyming Hindi verse on X.

“The 100 days of Modi government have been ‘very difficult’ for the country! No agenda was seen, no claim stood, the same slogans, the same PR stunts,” the Congress president said.

“The country is tired of this ‘thugbandhan (fraudulent coalition), there is no tolerance left among the public now,” he said.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the first 100 days of Modi 3.0 were marked by a litany of U-turns and a series of scandals with the government yet again having “failed to act” on India’s “mass unemployment crisis”.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said “the non-biological PM and his drumbeating economists” have consistently attacked the idea of jobless growth but the reality of what has been seen since 2014 is perhaps even more stark -- “job-loss growth”.

“Yesterday marked a hundred days of this unstable, crisis-ridden government. Amidst a litany of u-turns and a series of scandals, the government has yet again failed to act on India’s mass unemployment crisis - an issue which the Congress has been consistently sounding the alarm on for the past five years at least,” he had said in a statement.