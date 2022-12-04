Perform or make way for others: Kharge at Congress' key meet

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sent out a stern message to leaders to perform or make way for others, and strongly pitched for accountability of office-bearers "from top to bottom" as he presided over the first meeting of the party's steering committee.



During the meeting at the AICC headquarters here, the Congress also decided to hold its plenary session in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in the second half of February, where Kharge's election as president would be ratified.

As the Congress plans to end the Bharat Jodo Yatra by January 26, the Committee decided to continue its mass outreach with the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan (Joining Hands campaign)' till March 26, during which foot marches will be taken out from village to block and district levels and will culminate as public rallies at state headquarters.

The party will also hand out a letter by Rahul Gandhi talking about the core message of the yatra, along with a "charge sheet'' against the Modi government. The party also plans to take out state-level marches by women party workers across the country which will be led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In his introductory remarks at the meeting, Kharge batted for organisational accountability in the party and said those unable to fulfil their responsibilities will have to make way for their colleagues. He also asked whether the party in-charges have visited their respective areas for even 10 days in a month. He also asked state in-charges to submit a roadmap for holding mass movements for raising people's issues over a period of 30 to 90 days and sought a schedule of planned programmes in states where elections are due.

"I believe that the biggest part of our responsibility towards the party and the country is organisational accountability from top to bottom. If the Congress organisation is strong, accountable and lives up to the expectations of the people, only then we will be able to win elections and serve the people of the country," the Congress chief said.

During the meeting, the leaders also discussed the party's prospects in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, with in-charges in these states giving their reports. Talking tough, Kharge sent out a stern message to office bearers, saying while there are very responsible people in the party who were doing their duty, "some people had assumed that lack of responsibility will be ignored."