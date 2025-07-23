Per capita income in TN surpasses national average, exceeds growth of AIADMK regime: CM Stalin

Chennai: Per capita income in Tamil Nadu has surpassed the national average and even registered a two-fold growth than what was witnessed during the AIADMK rule in the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin claimed on Wednesday. Sharing a post by state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, the Chief Minister said, "We have surpassed the national average! We have surpassed the growth of the last AIADMK regime by two times!" "We will rise as the first state in the upcoming Dravidian Model 2.0!" Stalin said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’. In his post, Thennarasu had said that under the leadership of Mr Stalin, Tamil Nadu has set a precedent for the country by making great achievements in industry, education, infrastructure and social welfare. "Another achievement in the long list is Tamil Nadu has secured the second place among the states with a per capita income of Rs 1,96,309. This achievement reflects the success of the Dravidian model's visionary plans, industrial development, efforts to attract investments and public welfare schemes," Thennarasu said on ‘X’. "This achievement is the next crown jewel for our Dravidian model government, which is working with the noble principle of 'everything for everyone’" he added.

In the last year of the last (AIADMK) regime, 2020-21, the per capita income of Tamil Nadu was only Rs 1.43 lakh. Under the DMK rule, the per capita income increased to Rs 1.96 lakh in 2024-25, with an average growth of 8.15 per cent in the last four years as against only 4.42 per cent growth from 2016-17 to 2020-21 of the previous regime. Such a high average growth rate is a testament to the successful Dravidian Model of governance. On the national front, the national average per capita income in 2024-25 was only 1.14 lakh. The national average growth rate for the last decade from 2014-15 to 2024-25 was only 57 per cent. "But, to everyone's surprise, the growth rate achieved by Tamil Nadu is 83.3 per cent. This was possible because of the government of the Chief Minister Stalin, focused on economic progress, focusing on the welfare of the people,” the Finance Minister stated. He called for measures to sustain "the same enthusiasm," and move even faster towards a one trillion US dollar economy under the present leadership.