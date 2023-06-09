‘People’s participation & governance for all’ hallmark of Modi government: Jaishankar

New Delhi: To highlight the achievements of the incumbent Modi government in the past nine years, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined that Indian foreign policy nowadays looks to assist and deliver ease to the citizens of the country.



While addressing a press conference on Thursday in the national capital, the minister mentioned: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the government to monitor the progress and timeline of delivery, which is a very notable model which the PM himself started.”

Jaishankar also emphasised that the people-centric view of governance is a further responsibility of diplomacy in the foreign policy of the incumbent government.

Moreover, the ‘people-centric’ foreign policy enhanced a stronger belief in the cultural heritage of India globally and the world looks at the country with respect.

To evaluate Indian foreign policy over the nine years, Jaishankar picked two broad themes as the metrics.

The first theme was how the world sees India today and the second being how has foreign policy has affected the lives of the common citizens.

“Our sensitivity to people’s needs has been a conscious effort to associate them with foreign policy and you can see that most of all in the manner in which we have been marking the G-20 Presidency,” the external affairs minister emphasised.

Additionally, the priority of the incumbent regime has been the safety of people, travelling abroad, as they could be tourists or students — with the help of embassies.

Jaishankar pointed out other vertices of the “successful foreign policy” of the Modi government that India is a development partner. He emphasised that the world, especially Global South, perceives India as a development partner.

“Today, the second image of India is that of an economic collaborator,” EAM S Jaishankar said.

At the same time, the former diplomat claimed that though India wants a peaceful, prosperous and stable relationship with neighbouring states, it will not compromise with terrorism and Pakistan’s unholy intention due to the “forward deployment” of troops in eastern Ladakh has led the intention of peace and tranquillity with China failed.

While quizzed, he said: “India also wants to improve the relations with China, but it can only be possible when there is peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”

Further, Jaishankar said India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives, while citing examples of the centre’s approach towards the situation along the Northern border and its opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The relations between the two countries plunged significantly following the intense clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.