‘People’s enthusiasm to make India developed nation our biggest strength’

New Delhi: Excellent work of Indians across various fields and enthusiasm to make India a developed nation is the country’s biggest strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.



In a written message to the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) on the seventh foundation day of its incubation innovation fund, Modi said that the kind of optimism and trust being seen worldwide for India is a reflection of the country’s strength.

“India is a nation of immense possibilities. The participation of our countrymen doing excellent work in various fields and their enthusiasm to develop the country is our biggest strength,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister has set a target to make India a developed nation by 2047 with a focus on the use of technology.

According to the letter shared by organisers of the 7th foundation day of JITO Incubation and Innovation Fund (JIIF), the Prime Minister lauded the values of the Jain community for their work and efforts made in the field of education, health and other areas through JITO.

He said that reducing dependence on foreign products and promoting local products is one of their notable achievements.

“Today’s optimism and unwavering belief in our capabilities extend to all areas, including space science, defence, and business. Organisations like JITO have played a significant role in these achievements over the past decade, contributing to the vision of a self-reliant India,” Modi said.

The JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) hosted its annual Innovation Conclave on July 6-7 with the theme ‘Ideas to Impact: Cultivating Innovation and Entrepreneurship’.

The two-day event featured leading minds from various sectors, including Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), Aadit Palicha (Zepto), and Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Infoedge). It brought together over 300 angel investors, 100 startups, 30 unicorns, and numerous international investors, providing unparalleled networking opportunities.

JIIF, a subsidiary of Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) has invested over Rs 200 crore in 80 companies and incubated over 25 Jain entrepreneurs.