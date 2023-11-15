People will teach such a lesson to power-greedy BJP that it won’t think of purchasing mandate in future: Jaivardhan Singh

Raghogarh (Guna): Former Madhya Pradesh Minister Jaivardhan Singh has said that the people of the state are angry with the BJP and eager to teach a lesson in this election that they (BJP) cannot think about purchasing the mandate in future.



'Congress will register a grand victory in the upcoming polls securing more than 150 seats and leaving no chance to BJP of any deal of purchasing MLAs,' Jaivardhan said.

Interacting with Millennium Post during the election campaign in his Assembly constituency, Raghogarh -one of the high-profile seats in the state, Jaivardhan said that in the previous elections, BJP made a deal to purchase MLAs with Jyotiraditya Scindia and toppled the Congress government

while the people gave mandate to his party.

'Due to this, people are angry with the dishonouring of their mandate, and the purchasing deal of democracy and want to teach a lesson to the BJP in this

election so that the next generations of the Bhartiya Janta Party cannot think to do so in future, even in dreams,' Jaivardhan, who has been

cabinet Minister in Kamal Nath-led government, said.

The two-term MLA, Jaivardhan is a Congress candidate from his family's traditional seat Raghogarh in the Guna district, the seat has been represented by his grandfather -Raja Balwant Singh, father - Digvijaya Singh who has been two-term Chief Minister and uncle Laxaman Singh.

Jaivardhan, who is known as Babasaheb among his supporters and followers, was first elected from this seat in the 2013 Assembly polls and won by 59,000 votes.

In the 2018 elections, he registered a victory by 45,000 votes. Raghogarh is an erstwhile princely estate of the Khichi Rajput dynasty, Sant

Pipa comes from this clan.

On asking about the Congress issues in the ongoing elections, JV Singh said that Congress has promised to bring Nari Samman Yojna (NSY) if voted to power to give relief to the people of the state from BJP's inflation under the scheme, Rs 1,500 monthly and domestic LPG cylinder at Rs 500 will be given to women.

It is Congress' commitment to give the benefits NSY to women for a complete five years, he said.

'Why Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan did not remember the Ladli Behna in his long tenure of eighteen years, the scheme

brought this scheme three months ahead of the polls, it is only election motivated step to misguide women to woo their votes but our mothers and sisters are intelligent and they will not be misled of Chouhan's bluff,' Jaivardhan attacked Safrron Party over LBY.

Unemployment is a big challenge for us today, people are angry with the BJP-led central and state governments' fake promises of providing two crores and one and a half Lakh employment respectively, the former minister said.

'When the patwari recruitment opened in the state, youth were selected by taking Rs 15-15 Lakh and became a victim of another scam like Vyapam, the eligible aspirants were lathi-charged by police while protesting against this scam and are waiting for selection yet,' they said on the employment situation in the state.

'Janta is my Bhagwan and I am going to them to get their blessings. There is no objection of mine to who is where, everyone is free to choose his way. I pay attention alive. I don't any care about it,' Singh said on asking about his opponent of BJP candidate who was ever a protege of his family.

On asking about Scindia's influence in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the elections, Jaivardhan said with a smile, 'After he switched to BJP, Congress won Gwalior and Morena mayoral elections and registered victory in his home district on two seats in Assembly by-polls, you can understand his

dominance in the area by these examples.' Jaivardhan also comes from this region.

Youths are wandering door to door for jobs, atrocities on tribals and women reported maximum in

the state in the country, the state reported top in women rap cases. MP has become infamous

during Chouhan's rule. Is this the criterion of development?; JV attacked the BJP, on asking about the

state government's claim of development.

The polls for the 230-member Assembly will be held on November 17 in a single phase in the state

and counting of votes will be conducted on December 3. The campaign will end on November 15

evening.