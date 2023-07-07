People will teach a lesson to traitors who sold public opinion, says Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that people were ready to teach a lesson to ‘traitors’ who had sold the public opinion receiving crores of rupees and toppled the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government.



The former MP Chief Minister, Singh was interacting with reporters during his visit to Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh, which is the home turf of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Digvijaya went to Gwalior for reviewing the preparations for Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s rally there, scheduled on July 21. Digvijaya also comes from the same region.

“This time, there will be no chance to traitors. Congress will form the government with a good majority in the upcoming state Assembly polls under the leadership of Kamal Nath. The government will rigidly fulfil its promises mentioned in the party manifesto,” Digvijaya said.

The Assembly elections are due in November-December in the state. “Definitely, there is excitement among the people about Priyanka j’s visit to the Gwalior-Chambal region and they feel that those who sold the public opinion and received crores of rupees. The people are ready to teach them a lesson,” Singh replied to reporters on a query about Gandhi’s visit.

Notably, in March 2020, Scindia quit Congress and joined BJP with 22 party MLAs including his supporter legislators leading to topple the Kamal Nath government and BJP formed the government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s leadership in the state. Scindia had been elected as Rajya Sabha MP and inducted into the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, Congress registered a grand victory in the Gwalior-Chambal region securing 26 seats out of the total 34 while BJP managed only 7 seven seats and BSP won a single seat.

On the recent incidents of atrocities on SC and ST communities, Digvijaya said that such kinds of acts are highly condemnable and cannot be excused. Taking a jibe at Scindia on his statement of blood relations with the Dalit community for four generations, Digvijaya said: “No new thing is in, it was heard earlier and hearing now. It should be told what was done for this community.”