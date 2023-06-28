People welcome ‘Parivartan Padyatra’

INLD’s Parivartan Padyatra has received a welcoming response in Fatehabad district. People of the state are welcoming Abhay Singh Chautala’s Yatra in huge numbers.

INLD’s Principal General Secretary Abhay Singh Chautala along with thousands of supporters reached Phullan, Tamspura, Hadauli, Hukmawali, Kalotha, Alika and Pilchhiyan of Halka Ratia of Fatehabad district on Wednesday under the Haryana Parivartan Padyatra.

The villagers warmly welcomed Abhay Chautala. Abhay Chautala was elated by this immense support from the villagers and expressed his gratitude to the people and said that the way people are giving their support and support, it is clear that people want a big change in the country and the state.