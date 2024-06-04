People taught BJP a lesson for unconstitutional govt: Patole

Mumbai: People have taught the BJP a lesson for installing an "unconstitutional" government in Maharashtra, state Congress president Nana Patole said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Patole also said his party has sought a recount of votes in northern Maharashtra's Dhule constituency as the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was set to win more seats than the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state.

"People have given a reply to the (BJP's) dictatorial attitude. The democratic process was murdered in Maharashtra and an unconstitutional government was formed. People have now taught them a lesson," Patole said, referring to the toppling of the MVA government and subsequent splits in the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"This has resulted in the Maha Vikas Aghadi winning maximum seats in the state," he added.

Crediting Rahul Gandhi for the Congress's performance in the state as well as the country, Patole said the winds of change began to blow due to Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the subsequent Nyay Yatra.

People of the country stood by Gandhi, Patole said.

The Congress and the people of the country want Rahul Gandhi to become the prime minister, he said.