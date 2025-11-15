People saw there was no corruption in Bihar, entrusted us with power once again: Rajnath

Lucknow: Expressing happiness over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) landslide victory in the Bihar assembly polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the people entrusted them with power again, as there was no corruption in their government.

Singh, who was on a visit to his parliamentary constituency, interacted with senior workers in the auditorium of the Sanskrit Vidyalaya in Sadar Cantt here. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed his gratitude to the defence minister while listing the work done in the cantonment assembly.

Emphasising that the results of the Bihar assembly elections have brought about a major change in Indian politics, Rajnath said the hard work of the party workers was crucial to the victory in the polls.

Asserting that the BJP does not do politics based on caste, creed, or religion "like other parties", Singh said, "We do politics for the security, pride, culture, and development of the country."

"The people saw that there was no corruption in the Bihar government, and they once again entrusted us with power. This time, the people have given the NDA a landslide majority in Bihar," Singh added.

He expressed confidence that similar results of the Bihar elections will be witnessed in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for curbing corruption in the country, Singh noted that eliminating corruption is possible not through speeches, but only through systemic change and curbing it.

"Everyone talks about eliminating corruption, but if anyone has made any effort and action to stop it, it is our prime minister," Singh said.

The defence minister, targeting previous opposition governments, claimed that in the past, the aid provided for reforms did not reach the people in full. "85 out of 100 rupees were lost to corruption. However, our government decided to open accounts for every person to prevent corruption. Today, the benefits are clear to you, and now every 100 rupees reaches your account, not lost to corruption," he noted.

Additionally, Singh mentioned that after Operation Sindoor, there is a worldwide competition to purchase missiles and weapons made in India. "Our situation has also improved; the BrahMos missile, which performed wonders in Operation Sindoor, was made in Lucknow," he said.