People reportedly missing are probably the ones involved in Sambhal violence: Police

Sambhal: People reportedly missing from Sambhal are probably the ones who were involved in the November 24, 2024 violence in the district that claimed four lives, a senior police official said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar said, “There is a discussion of exodus in Sambhal. Around 2,500 to 3,000 people were involved in the violence that took place in Sambhal on November 24. Policemen were pelted with stones and also fired at.” So far, 79 people have been arrested and posters of some people have been put up at public places and photos released on social media.

“The people missing from here are probably the same people who were involved in the violence that day,” Kumar said, adding normal life is prevailing with children going to schools, markets open and “any talk of exodus is absolutely wrong”. The Sambhal SP’s remarks came a day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that people in Sambhal “are being forced to leave their homes”.

In a post on X, Owaisi said: “An atmosphere of such fear and oppression has been created in Sambhal that people are being forced to leave their homes. The government must stop targeting Sambhal’s Muslims and punishing them collectively, steps for reassurance must be taken as soon as possible. Modi and the BJP have repeatedly spread false rumours that Hindus were ‘undertaking exodus’ from some areas, and each time that was proven false. Here the police and the administration themselves are admitting that Muslims are being forced to migrate, so why is the government silent?”