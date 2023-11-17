People ready to uproot BJP government in MP, says Shiv Bhatia ahead of Assembly polls

BHOPAL: Congress in-charge secretary for Madhya Pradesh Shiv Bhatia has said that the state’s people are going to uproot the BJP government, formed on the basis of loot and notes the Assembly polls, that has failed on every edge in the people’s interest.



Talking to Millennium Post, he said the people of the state are ready with both hands open to teach a lesson to the ruling BJP because it has tortured them, the state government has failed in every angle to control corruption, inflation, unemployment etc.

The BJP-led state government is not a people’s government rather, it is the government of loot and notes, the All India Congress secretary accused the state government.

In the previous elections, Congress formed the government in the state with the support of BSP and SP, securing 114 seats. But after 15 months, Jyotiraditya Scindia switched to BJP from Congress along with 22 party MLAs leading to toppling Kamal Nath’s government in March 2020.

Bhatia claimed that the Congress would win 150-plus seats and at least 30 seats in the Gwalior-Chambal region out of 34. The MP Assembly is 230-membered.

Bhatia has been looking after this region including the Rajgarh district for the Assembly elections. The voting for the elections will be held on Friday (November 17).

On asking about fielding big bigs of the BJP in the election, Bhatia attacked the Saffron Party, saying that BJP is an event company that does not work for people, the party faces worker crises, and its workers are sitting in their homes, this is the reason behind Amit Shah’s efforts of trying to persuade block-level party workers for hours.

These leaders are themselves getting stuck in their constituencies, there will be no impact of the leaders on the Congress journey of winning the elections, he said.