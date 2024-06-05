People of UP have rejected BJP: SP's Dimple Yadav

Etawah (UP): Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said the results of the Lok Sabha elections show that people have rejected the BJP in Uttar Pradesh because they have understood that the state cannot progress under its regime.

She alleged that "no development work has been done in the entire state" in the last 10 years of the BJP rule and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "has no long-term thinking".

"People have rejected the BJP," Dimple, who won the state's Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,21,639 votes over her nearest rival BJP's Jaiveer Singh, said.

"People have understood that the state cannot progress in the hands of the BJP," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife said.

On being asked about the possibility of the opposition's INDIA bloc forming a government at the Centre, Dimple said, "I think the INDIA bloc is in a very strong position. The alliance's performance has been very good. Now it depends on the leaders what kind of coordination they make."

About Narendra Modi continuing to be the prime minister for the third time, the SP leader said, "I cannot say anything about this because only time will tell."

The SP has performed its best and won 37 seats in the state. Apart from this, its INDIA bloc ally the Congress won six seats.