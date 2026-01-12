People of Punjab must reject politics of lies & vote it out of power: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, targeting the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, said the country and the states need experienced, responsible and public welfare–oriented governance.

Politics should not be a means to enjoy power, but a medium of service; however, the Punjab government has reduced it to the pursuit of power alone. Referring to the Guru tradition of Punjab, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to reject injustice and the politics of lies, and contribute towards strengthening good governance based on development, honesty and national interest.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting in Samrala, Ludhiana district of Punjab, on Sunday.

Saini, during his Punjab visit on Sunday, paid obeisance at the historic Gurudwara Charan Kanwal Sahib in Machhiwara, Ludhiana, and sought blessings of Guru Sahib. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said he felt extremely fortunate visiting this sacred place. He said this is the historic site where the Tenth Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, had undertaken rigorous penance and imparted lessons of righteousness, courage and humanity to the nation and society.

Saini also visited the ancient Shri Mukteshwar Shiv Temple (Muktidham), Chehlan, where he offered prayers and performed Jalabhishek, and sought divine blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state and the country.

Nayab Singh Saini said the model presented by Haryana can become the foundation of good governance across the country. Therefore, in the coming time, the people of Punjab should show the way out of power to those who seek votes by telling lies.

He assured that if a government is formed in Punjab under the leadership of PM Modi, all the schemes whose benefits are being provided in Haryana will also be extended to the people of Punjab.