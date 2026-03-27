People of Punjab have made up mind to bring BJP to power: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have an internal alliance, but the people of Punjab have decided to bring the BJP to power.



Saini was speaking to the media after addressing a gathering at Gurdwara Sri Nanaksar Sahib in Ludhiana district of Punjab.

Alleging a covert alliance between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, he said that during elections, both parties support each other but no success.

Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, and Punjab will not lag behind in this mission. He added that the brave people of this state made significant contributions to India’s freedom struggle, and Prime Minister Modi is continuously working towards fulfilling the vision they had for the country and the state.

He said that Punjab was once a number one state in terms of development, but in recent times, the kind of politics practiced has pushed the youth into the trap of drugs, and the state has lagged behind in development.

Meanwhile, the Nayab Singh Saini government for the first time since it came to power conducted a major reshuffle of 63 IAS and HCS officers.

Providing information in this regard, a government spokesperson stated that Amit Kumar Agrawal has been appointed as Member Secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, Kurukshetra, in addition to his present duties. Similarly, Geeta Bharti has been appointed as Commissioner, Hisar Division; Ravi Prakash Gupta as Commissioner, Gurugram Division and will continue as Secretary, Haryana Urban Estate Department; Narhari Singh Banger as Managing Director, CONFED; Satyender Duhan as Director, Skill Development & Industrial Training and Additional Secretary to Government, Haryana; Satbir Singh as Director, Fire Services, Haryana and Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority; and Vandana Disodia (IAS, 2018) as Additional Secretary to Government, Haryana, Home-I and Home-II Department and Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance & Development Corporation.