People of MP are impatient to bear down BJP govt: AICC Secy

: AICC secretary and deputy in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Shiv Bhatia has said that people of the state are restive to bear down the roots of the BJP government that was formed with money and loot.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Bhatia said that the current BJP state government has not been formed with votes, but with notes and its fate would be like Karnataka, where people have thrown its government badly in the recently-held elections.

“There is a twinge in the people of the state that they had voted Congress but BJP insulted them by toppling the Kamal Nath-led government with money in March 2020. The people will teach a lesson to BJP and traitors in the upcoming MP Assembly polls,” Bhatia said.

“During the BJP rule, neither inflation nor unemployment stopped in the state as well as in the country. Atrocities on Dalits and tribals have certainly increased in huge numbers and the recent pee-gate case on a tribal by a BJP leader is a big example,” he added. People of the state are fed up with this government due to atrocities on women, recruitment scams, inflation and unemployment and they are waiting for a chance to turn down the BJP government, All-India Congress Committee secretary Bhatia said on asking about the claim of winning the elections. The Assembly elections are due later this year.

Bhatia, who is also specially assigned by the Congress high command to look into the election in the Gwalior-Chambal region, the home turf of Union minister Jyotiradiya Scindia, attacked his former party leader, saying Scindia is a traitor who sold himself and MLAs to BJP for money and power by backstabbing the party.

The people of the region are ready to teach a lesson to the traitor in the elections. However, they defeated him in his home turf Gwalior too in the 2020 by-polls and the local body elections. Congress has become stronger after he left the party in the Gwalior-Chambal region, he said.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, Congress came to power in the state but after getting rebellion by Scindia and 22 party MLAs in March 2020, had joined the BJP led to the collapse of the Nath-led government and the saffron party made the government.