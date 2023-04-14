People of Haryana my family & taking care of them is my job: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the people of the state are his family and it is his job to take care of them. He said that in the last 8 and a half years, the state government has worked for the welfare of the people by implementing various schemes.



The Chief Minister was addressing the people during the Jan Samvad programme at Badoli village in Palwal district. He also offered floral tributes at the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Rasulpur village.

Referring to the data of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), the Chief Minister said that through this, about 72 lakh families were identified in the state. Based on the PPP data, he said that there are 3,100 elders who are living alone. “The government has decided to take care of these people by paying full expenses and also by setting up ashrams for them,” he added.

Similarly, 48 lakh children in the age group of 6 to 18 years were identified in the state, out of which about 1.25 lakh children were found whose registration was there in Madrasas, Gurukul or unrecognized schools. These children will be linked to mainstream education next year, he said.

The Chief Minister said that ration cards of more than 12.5 lakh families whose income was less than Rs 1.80 lakh were re-made through PPP. Ration cards were also made for 600 families in Badoli village and similarly, 4716 golden cards were made under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

In the midst of Jan Samvad programme, the Chief Minister took strict cognizance of a complaint by a local youth, Hemant, who apprised him about bribe-taking in the name of police verification. On this, the Chief Minister directed the Superintendent of Police to take necessary action in this regard. He said that the government is working effectively to root out corruption and called upon the people to share information about the bribe-takers for strict action against them.