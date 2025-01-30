Chandigarh: Challenging the Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal’s comment that Yamuna water is poisonous Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini drank it to show that its potable.

Releasing a video in this regard, Saini said- “I drank the water of the holy Yamuna without any hesitation on the border of Haryana.”

Taking a dig at Delhi CM Atishi on this occasion, he said- “Atishi ji did not come. She must be making up stories. The god-like people of Delhi have recognised these deceivers. The end of AAP deceit period is certain on February 5. The people of Delhi will punish Kejriwal.”

Before this, CM Nayab Saini and Delhi CM Atishi also came face to face.

On Wednesday, CM Atishi took a dig at CM Saini on social media for going to Palla Ghat.

He retaliated stating that there was no poison in the water of Yamuna but your minds are definitely filled with poison.

A few days ago, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the BJP government has mixed poison in the Yamuna coming from Haryana.

He added that they stopped it at the border itself. If this was not done, there would have been a mass massacre in Delhi.

Atishi wrote - Both of us go together, will measure the amount of ammonia Delhi CM Atishi wrote - Nayab Saini ji, I have come to know that you are going to Palla Ghat of Yamuna river. I request that you and I go together, take media colleagues along as well. We will measure the amount of ammonia in front of everyone. Everyone should know that the Haryana

government is sending

poisonous water to the people of Delhi.