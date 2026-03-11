People of Bengal ready for change, claims Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the people of West Bengal are ready for change and aspire to build a “Viksit Bengal” through transparent governance and development-oriented policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Addressing a public gathering during the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra at Kulpi in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Saini said Bengal has a rich cultural and historical legacy and has produced several great personalities who inspired 1the nation. He said the land of Swami Vivekananda, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee has played a significant role in shaping India’s freedom struggle and cultural identity.

He said the programme was not merely a political event but a call for change to end what he described as corruption, fear and misgovernance in the state. According to him, farmers are not receiving adequate facilities and market support, while unemployment among youth remains a major concern. He also alleged that corruption, appeasement and violence have become widespread in the state.

Saini claimed that people affected by cyclones and natural disasters were not adequately compensated and alleged that corruption had prevented relief funds from reaching beneficiaries. He further accused the state government of failing to create a conducive environment for industries, leading to job losses and growing public dissatisfaction.

Highlighting welfare schemes, the chief minister said initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme have provided free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to eligible beneficiaries in Haryana, benefiting around 27 lakh families. He alleged that many poor people in West Bengal were deprived of the scheme’s benefits due to administrative and political reasons.