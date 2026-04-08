People of Bengal ‘keen’ to bring BJP in power, says Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday claimed that people of West Bengal are keen to bring the BJP to power, alleging widespread dissatisfaction with the ruling government.

Saini made the remarks while interacting with media during his visit to the state following the filing of nomination papers by a BJP candidate from the Sreerampur Assembly constituency. He also held a roadshow in support of the party nominee, urging voters to back the BJP.

Targeting the ruling dispensation led by Mamata Banerjee, Saini alleged that the government had failed to deliver on employment, farmer welfare and women’s safety. He said people had earlier placed hope in the Trinamool Congress after years of Left rule, but were now “distressed” due to alleged misgovernance and corruption.

Saini accused the state government of not implementing key central schemes due to political considerations, claiming this had adversely affected the poor.