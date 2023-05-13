People march in protest in subsidence-hit Joshimath

Gopeshwar (U’khand): People in Joshimath affected by the land subsidence took out a torchlight procession in protest against the state government over compensation for their loss.

Holding torches in their hands and shouting slogans Thursday evening, the group of people led by Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti convenor Atul Sati marched from TCP bazar to Marwadi chawk.

The Samiti had last month withdrawn its 107-day-old sit-in protest after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured them of concrete action on its 11-point charter of demands, Sati said.

“However, 22 days have passed since we got the assurance from the Chief Minister but no action has so far been initiated. We are left with no option but to re-start our agitation,” he said.