People have right to clean air, water, says SC on reasons for closure of Vedanta plant in TN

New Delhi: People have a right to breathe clean air, drink clean water and live a life free from disease and sickness, the Supreme Court has said, while upholding the principle of sustainable development and coming down hard on polluting industries.

In a ruling on the closure of Sterlite Copper, a Vedanta group firm in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud stated that shutting down the industry was not the initial choice. However, severe violations of environmental norms compelled such action, leaving authorities and the Madras High Court no alternative. The bench, including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, upheld the closure ordered since May 2018 due to pollution concerns.

They emphasised that environmental rights are integral to human rights and are upheld in international agreements like the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Paris Agreement.

“As such, they must be protected and upheld by governments and institutions worldwide, even as we generate employment and industry. The ultimate aim of all our endeavours is for all people to be able to live ‘the good life’. Without these basic rights, increased revenue and employment cease to have any real meaning. It is not merely about economic growth but about ensuring the well-being and dignity of every individual,” the bench said.

The court said it is conscious of the fact that the unit has been contributing to the productive assets of the nation and providing employment and revenue in the area.

The recent verdict emphasized the “polluter pays” principle, stating that those responsible for environmental damage must bear mitigation costs.

It highlighted the principle’s importance in preventing economic activities from harming the environment or public health. Additionally, the ruling upheld the public trust doctrine, affirming that states are trustees of natural resources for public welfare, as recognized globally and in IndiaThe court highlighted the importance of a clean environment, holding the state accountable for residents’ health amidst economic growth, emphasizing long-term pollution effects.