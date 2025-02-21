People gave us five years, will live up to their expectations: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said his government would make attempts to live up to the expectations of the people but all issues cannot be addressed in one go.

"I know people have expectations (from us) and it will be our endeavour to live up to those. But you should also realise that people have given us five years' time (mandate). It cannot be that all the demands can be fulfilled in the first budget itself.

"A good start will be made and we will try to lay a foundation on which we will continue to build upon for the next five years and resolve the problems and demands of the people," Abdullah told reporters here.

Asked about the brigade commander-level flag meeting between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Friday, the chief minister called it a good move to ease tension.

"The aim of the flag meeting was to decrease tension without using any force," he said.

India and Pakistan on Friday held the flag meeting in an effort to ease tension after several recent incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack.

The meeting, which started around 11 am and laster for 75 minutes, took place in the Chakkan-Da-Bagh crossing point area wherein both sides highlighted the need to maintain peace along the borders.