People dwelling near river drains more prone to cancer: ICMR cites study

New Delhi: A study conducted in 2024 revealed that people dwelling near river drains were highly prone to cancer, with several hazard quotients observed to be above the threshold limit, the ICMR informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The study revealed that lead, iron, and aluminium exceeded the limit prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said in a written reply.

He said that under an initiative, 19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCCs) have been approved to provide advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities.

The National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar, Haryana, and the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata have been established to further enhance cancer care services, Jadhav said.

In addition, cancer treatment facilities have been approved for all 22 new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Cancer treatment is also covered under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which provides up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary care, the minister said in response to a question.

The scheme benefits approximately 55 crore people (12.37 crore families) from the bottom 40 per cent of the population, he claimed.

Recently, the PMJAY extended health coverage to everyone aged 70 and above, regardless of income.

The scheme includes over 200 packages, encompassing more than 500 procedures related to medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, and palliative medicine within the National Health Benefit Package.

In addition, the Centre has launched the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP)to establish dedicated outlets known as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), he said.

As of February 28, 2025, a total of 15,057 PMBJKs were opened across the country, providing generic medicines at affordable prices. The scheme lists 2,047 types of medicines and 300 surgical devices, with 87 products specifically available for cancer treatment, Jadhav said.

The Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) initiative, launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aims to provide affordable medicines for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other health conditions, said the MoS.

As of January 31, 2025, there were 222 AMRIT Pharmacies across 29 States and Union Territories, offering over 6,500 drugs, including those for cancer, at discounts of up to 50 per cent off market rates.

To combat major non-communicable Diseases (NCDs), including cancer, the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) is being implemented by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Jadhav said.

The programme focuses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, early diagnosis, and management. Under NP-NCD, 770 District NCD Clinics, 372 District Day Care Centres, and 6,410 NCD Clinics at Community Health Centres have been established nationwide.

The preventive aspect of cancer is being reinforced through Comprehensive Primary Health Care via Ayushman Arogya Mandir, he said.

The NP-NCD also provides financial support under the National Health Mission for awareness generation activities related to NCDs, including cancer, as outlined in the States/UTs Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs), Jadhav said.