People displaced by Manipur violence to cast votes at special polling stations

: Special polling stations will be set up at relief camps to enable people displaced due to the ethnic strife in Manipur to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, an official statement said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directions in this regard, the statement issued by the state Chief Electoral Officer on Friday said.

“A large number of electors registered in several parts of the state were displaced from their native places during the conflict that started on May 3, 2023. Presently, they are residing in relief camps in various districts. The displaced electors are still enrolled at the places where they were residents before the conflict started,” it stated.

“The ECI, after due consultation with the Central and state governments, has directed that all such displaced persons who had to leave their native places during the conflict shall continue to be borne on the electoral rolls of the Assembly and parliamentary constituencies concerned in the state,” the statement said.

Voting in these special polling stations “shall be conducted using separate EVMs for each parliamentary constituency”.

All rules and directions applicable for the conduct of polls at the original polling stations will apply at these special polling stations as well, it added.

Counting of votes polled at the special polling stations will be conducted by designated assistant returning officers (AROs) at the specified counting Centres specially set up for this purpose with the prior approval of the Commission. A majority of over 50,000 internally displaced people are currently staying at relief Centres across five valley districts and three hill districts.